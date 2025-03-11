Players Arsenal should sign to win the Premier League next season

It is almost certain that Liverpool will beat Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season, so the focus must now turn towards the next campaign.
Mikel Arteta’s side could be on the verge of finishing as the second-best team in England for three consecutive seasons. This suggests that they are closing the gap at the top, and a few key additions to their squad could elevate them to the next level.
Arsenal are expected to strengthen their team at the end of the season, and these are some players who could potentially turn them into Premier League champions.
Alexander Isak
One of the worst-kept secrets in football is that Alexander Isak is the ideal striker for Arsenal, and the Gunners are keen on signing him. When this season concludes, Arsenal may have to break their transfer record to bring the Swedish forward to the Emirates. His arrival could significantly enhance their attacking options.
Martin Zubimendi
Another player Arsenal has been pushing to add to its squad is Martin Zubimendi. The midfielder has the qualities needed to improve the team and could be a vital addition in their pursuit of the league title. If he joins, he will provide the stability and quality required to help them reach the top spot in the Premier League.
Jules Koundé
Defensively, Arsenal is in a strong position, but the best clubs continue to strengthen in every department. Koundé would be a significant addition to the squad, and if he were to join, he would likely become a regular starter. The French defender would bring a wealth of experience, which would be invaluable to the Gunners in their quest for silverware.
Dean Huijsen
Huijsen is another defensive option that Arsenal should consider adding to their ranks. The young defender would be an excellent long-term investment. His arrival would provide competition for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, pushing both players to improve further. Increased competition in the squad is crucial for success, and Huijsen’s presence could strengthen Arsenal’s defence in the long run.
With the right reinforcements, Arsenal could finally take the final step towards becoming Premier League champions.
What a delusional writer, so u just ignore the dire need for a left especially and u keep suggesting more defenders, an area we are over staffed already
A left winger is top priority together with a cool striker. Martinelli must go, nico williams must be signed