Player’s attitude could prompt Arsenal to reconsider their interest in him

Matheus Cunha has emerged as a standout performer this season and is reportedly one of the players under serious consideration by Arsenal. The Brazilian forward has played a crucial role in helping a struggling Wolves side remain competitive, with his goals proving vital to the club’s efforts to steer clear of relegation.

Cunha’s ability to score from both inside and outside the box makes him an appealing option for a team like Arsenal, who are in urgent need of a reliable goalscorer. The Gunners have at times lacked a clinical finisher capable of turning tight games in their favour, and Cunha has shown that he possesses the attributes to make a significant difference in the final third.

From a purely footballing perspective, there is little doubt about Cunha’s talent. He combines technical skill with physicality and has demonstrated the composure needed to deliver under pressure. However, concerns have begun to surface regarding his behaviour off the pitch—issues that may affect his chances of securing a move to the Emirates.

Recently, Cunha became embroiled in a disagreement with Wolves supporters on social media. The incident followed criticism from some fans questioning his commitment to the team. As cited by Football Insider, this altercation could be a red flag for Arsenal, particularly in light of manager Mikel Arteta’s emphasis on character and discipline when evaluating potential signings.

According to the same report, Arteta is known to place equal importance on a player’s mentality and professionalism as he does on their technical ability. This approach has been central to the culture he has built at Arsenal, where team harmony and respect for the club’s values are considered paramount.

If Cunha’s attitude continues to raise questions, it may damage his prospects of joining Arsenal, regardless of his on-field contributions. Signing a player who clashes with fans or struggles to integrate with teammates and coaching staff can disrupt squad morale and undermine collective goals.

Ultimately, talent alone is not enough. Any potential addition to Arsenal’s ranks must demonstrate the right mindset and commitment, or risk jeopardising their opportunity at one of the Premier League’s top clubs.