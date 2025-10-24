Player’s brother accuses Mikel Arteta of being unfair to midfielder

Albert Sambi Lokonga’s departure from Arsenal during the summer marked the end of a challenging chapter in his career. The Belgian midfielder secured a permanent move to Hamburg in Germany after a period with the Gunners that failed to meet expectations. His transfer represents a fresh opportunity to revitalise his career and establish himself in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

He originally joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021 and featured regularly throughout the 2021–2022 season. However, his momentum faltered the following campaign, when he struggled to maintain consistency and found himself loaned out to various clubs in search of regular playing time. Now in Germany, Lokonga appears determined to demonstrate his potential and silence critics who questioned his ability to thrive at the top level. Early performances in the Bundesliga suggest a positive start to this new phase of his career, one that could reignite his promise and confidence.

Frustrations Over His Time at Arsenal

While Lokonga himself seems focused on moving forward, his brother, Paul-José M’Poku, has expressed dissatisfaction with the way he was managed at Arsenal. In particular, M’Poku was unhappy with the treatment Lokonga received under Mikel Arteta, criticising the shift from being a regular starter to scarcely featuring in matches. He believes that this inconsistency in selection hindered his brother’s progress during a crucial stage of his development.

M’Poku, as quoted by Walfoot, stated, “When you look at his early days at Arsenal, he played some magnificent matches. He plays big games. It’s just that at a certain point, Mikel Arteta… That’s where I sometimes get angry with certain coaches. He wasn’t 100% fair to him. Otherwise, when you look at his performances everywhere he’s been, he’s been successful. But when you score, it makes more noise.”

A New Beginning in Germany

These remarks reflect the frustration felt by those close to Lokonga, who believe he was not afforded a fair opportunity to showcase his abilities at the Emirates. Nevertheless, with Arsenal having clearly moved on, Lokonga’s focus is now firmly on his new surroundings. His move to Hamburg offers him both a platform and the freedom to rebuild his career away from the intense scrutiny of the Premier League.

