Player’s entourage believes that Arsenal might be interested in a move for him

Marcus Rashford is expected to be on the move this summer despite enjoying a productive loan spell at Barcelona, with the Spanish giants seemingly deciding against making his stay permanent.

Barcelona have instead completed the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. This move appears to signal the club’s intention to pursue other attacking options rather than invest in Rashford on a long-term basis.

As a result, the England international is set to return to Manchester United, where manager Michael Carrick is reportedly prepared to reintegrate him into the squad ahead of next season. His future remains one of the most closely watched situations of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal linked with potential move

Rashford has previously been linked with Arsenal, although a move between the two rivals was considered highly unlikely at the time. However, circumstances have changed, and the forward’s future is once again the subject of speculation.

According to Metro Sport, Rashford’s representatives believe Arsenal could be interested in bringing him to the Emirates if he becomes available this summer.

While his camp still hopes a deal with Barcelona can be revived, the possibility remains that the attacker could join another top Premier League side if the Catalan club decide not to pursue a permanent transfer.

Transfer decision could depend on Arsenal plans

Arsenal are expected to assess their attacking options during the transfer window, particularly amid uncertainty over the futures of players such as Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

In that context, Rashford could emerge as an attractive option for Mikel Arteta’s side. His experience at the highest level, combined with his versatility across the forward line, could make him a player worth considering should Arsenal decide to strengthen their attacking department.

Transfers between Arsenal and Manchester United are relatively rare, but if the Gunners decide to pursue the England international and are willing to meet United’s valuation, a deal cannot be completely ruled out.

Much could depend on how Arsenal prioritise their transfer targets in the coming weeks, as well as whether Rashford remains open to continuing his career elsewhere if a return to Barcelona fails to materialise. For now, his future remains uncertain as clubs across Europe monitor developments closely.

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