Players in line to replace Trossard at Arsenal this summer

Arsenal have reportedly accepted an offer for Leandro Trossard, with the attacker expected to leave the club this summer after playing an important role in their recent success. According to Football365, the Belgian forward is set to depart after contributing significantly to Arsenal’s Premier League title win and their run to the Champions League final.

Trossard has been in excellent form over the past few seasons and has established himself as a reliable and versatile attacking option. Despite his age profile, he has continued to demonstrate his importance within the squad, often delivering in crucial moments across domestic and European competitions.

Arsenal accept Besiktas offer

The report states that Arsenal have accepted an offer from Besiktas for the Belgian forward. However, Trossard is currently focused on international duty with Belgium at the World Cup and is not believed to be actively considering his future at this stage.

His potential departure marks a significant change in Arsenal’s attacking options, given his consistent contributions in recent campaigns. The club are now expected to begin planning for a replacement ahead of the new season.

Arsenal identifies replacement targets

Arsenal have reportedly already identified potential replacements, with Bradley Barcola and Morgan Rogers both featuring on their shortlist. The Gunners are said to admire both players and believe they could strengthen their attacking department if signed during the current transfer window.

While both targets are expected to command significant fees, potentially far exceeding the income from Trossard’s departure, Arsenal are reportedly willing to invest heavily to upgrade their squad. The club’s strategy reflects a focus on long-term improvement as they continue to compete at the highest level domestically and in Europe.

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