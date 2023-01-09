Players love coming to Arsenal because “it’s a step above everywhere else”

Arsenal has been transformed by Arteta. He has not only transformed Arsenal’s results on the field, but he has also transformed the club, from one where players come to make money while competing for headline moves to one where players want to be.

Arsenal can now attract quality players; Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard are two examples of players who left Champions League football to compete in the Europa League. Another perfect example is Mykhailo Mudryk’s open flirtation with Arsenal, expressing his desire to be a part of Arteta’s project.

Arsenal and the Emirates are where players want to be, and even Rob Holding, who has had limited game time, admits that playing at the Emirates is an honour. ”

Yes, I saw Laca a couple of weeks ago, and we spoke about what it’s like there compared to Arsenal,” said Holding to Arsenal.com, as he was discussing how Alexander Lacazette could be missing the Emirates, and how he advised him to stay put.

“Lyon’s his home club, of course, and he knows it really well, but he was telling me how much he loved his time at Arsenal. Actually, a couple of months ago, he texted me to tell me to enjoy my time at Arsenal because it’s a step above everywhere else.

“He said to me to stay at the club if you can because the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere and to enjoy being at a club like Arsenal. It was really nice to hear that from someone at a different club.”

It’s revelations like Rob Holding’s that make us appreciate Arteta’s work three years later. What a great time to be a gunner!

