Player’s pricetag could scupper a summer move to Arsenal

Arsenal are reportedly interested in adding Rafael Leao to their squad, with the Portugal international continuing to produce impressive performances for AC Milan in Serie A.

Leao has become one of the most exciting attacking talents in Italian football and is considered a key figure at Milan. When he is off form, the entire team tends to suffer, highlighting how crucial he is to their system. His technical ability, pace and creativity make him a standout performer, and his name is said to be on the wishlist of several top clubs across Europe.

Although Leao is currently content at Milan, the appeal of the Premier League remains strong for many elite players. A move to England would offer the opportunity to compete regularly for major honours in a highly competitive environment. Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, are emerging as serious challengers for the title and could provide Leao with a fresh platform to showcase his abilities at the highest level.

Milan Reluctant to Sell Key Asset

However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Milan have struggled in recent seasons, but they remain determined to retain their top performers, particularly one as vital as Leao. Any attempt to sign him would likely require a significant financial outlay, something Arsenal may not be willing or able to commit to at this stage.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal do want to sign Leao, but the club may find it difficult to meet Milan’s valuation of the player. That financial barrier could ultimately prevent a deal from taking place.

Arsenal’s Transfer Priorities May Shift Focus

Leao would undoubtedly enhance Arsenal’s attacking options, especially on the flanks, but the Gunners are prioritising the signing of a striker this summer. Should they invest heavily in that position, it may limit their flexibility in the market for additional high-cost acquisitions.

While Leao remains an appealing target, Arsenal must balance ambition with practicality. A move for the winger would require a significant commitment, and unless circumstances change, the focus may remain on more urgent areas of the squad.

