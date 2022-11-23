Player’s representative reveals he snubbed Arsenal for Brighton in 2019

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Leandro Trossard this season as he shines on the books of Brighton.

The Belgian has become one of the finest attackers in the Premier League and clubs want to add him to their squad.

Arsenal is one of them, but he could have joined them sooner and it has now been revealed they wanted him when he played in the Belgian top flight.

He moved to Brighton in 2019, but Arsenal had been chasing his signature long before then.

The Gunners also wanted to sign him in that summer, but he joined the Seagulls instead, a representative of the attacker has revealed how it happened.

Josy Comhair said via Sport Witness:

“Potter came to Brussels especially for Leandro. With an extensive Power Point presentation to convince him. He absolutely wanted him.

“There were other options. In the same period, I had several conversations with Arsenal. They came to Belgium four times.

“I’ll give you a note: most players would have chosen Arsenal. But what would have happened if Leandro didn’t get to play? Then there is only one way out: to take a step back. People don’t realise what that does in someone’s head.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has become one of the finest players in the Premier League now and he could have been delivering these fine performances on our books if we had signed him.

However, he probably could have flopped at the Emirates like Albert Sambi Lokonga has done because we are a much bigger club.

