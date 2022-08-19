Player’s salary holding up his transfer away from Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe has been linked with a move to Nice in this transfer window after he lost relevance at Arsenal.

The winger joined the Gunners in 2019 from Lille and we expected him to become their next top star.

However, he has underperformed and now struggles to get dressed to play.

Mikel Arteta’s team has evolved since he became the club’s manager and the Spaniard now has better players in Pepe’s position.

The winger is free to leave, but not many clubs want to add him to their squad.

Nice wants him on loan, but a report on RMC says the move is being held up by his salary.

He makes around 1m euros gross per month at Arsenal and that is too much for the Ligue 1 side to pay.

Both clubs will continue talks and hopefully find an agreement soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has simply been a bad buy and we need to offload him in this transfer window.

The winger has not been good enough, and we will not miss him. But he needs a move away to get his career back on track.

Hopefully, both clubs can reach a compromise, or a new suitor will emerge for his signature.

