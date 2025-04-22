Players that Arsenal should stop thinking about signing

Arsenal has several players on their shopping list ahead of the summer transfer window, but not all of them should be pursued further. There are only a few weeks to make signings, and Arsenal should not waste them chasing players who are unlikely to join.

Nico Williams

Williams is one of the best wingers in the world, but every indication shows he does not want to leave Athletic Bilbao. The Spaniard has made it clear he is happy at his current club, and Arsenal should not spend time chasing a player who is unlikely to push for a move. Instead, they must focus on signing someone who is open to a transfer and ready to embrace a new challenge.

Alexander Isak

Newcastle United has no plans to let Isak go, and the fee they are demanding is evidence of that. Arsenal wants to sign a top striker, but not at any cost. Isak is a good player, yet the Magpies are sending a clear message that they will only sell for an outrageous sum. That should be enough for Arsenal to turn their attention elsewhere.

Kingsley Coman

Coman is an experienced player, but his injury record is a red flag. Arsenal already has enough injury-prone players and should not add another. While he brings pace and quality, his time on the treatment table would outweigh the benefits. The Gunners need players who can stay fit and contribute consistently.

Leroy Sané

Sané has Premier League experience and undeniable quality, but he is not the right fit at this stage of his career. He seems to be searching for a final big contract, and Arsenal cannot afford another signing like Willian or Sterling, who both failed to meet expectations. Sané could follow that same path, and Arsenal must avoid repeating past mistakes.

Arsenal needs to be focused and strategic. These four targets are not worth the chase, and the club must act smart this summer.