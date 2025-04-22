Players that Arsenal should stop thinking about signing

Arsenal has several players on their shopping list ahead of the summer transfer window, but not all of them should be pursued further. There are only a few weeks to make signings, and Arsenal should not waste them chasing players who are unlikely to join.
Nico Williams
Williams is one of the best wingers in the world, but every indication shows he does not want to leave Athletic Bilbao. The Spaniard has made it clear he is happy at his current club, and Arsenal should not spend time chasing a player who is unlikely to push for a move. Instead, they must focus on signing someone who is open to a transfer and ready to embrace a new challenge.
Alexander Isak
Newcastle United has no plans to let Isak go, and the fee they are demanding is evidence of that. Arsenal wants to sign a top striker, but not at any cost. Isak is a good player, yet the Magpies are sending a clear message that they will only sell for an outrageous sum. That should be enough for Arsenal to turn their attention elsewhere.
Kingsley Coman
Coman is an experienced player, but his injury record is a red flag. Arsenal already has enough injury-prone players and should not add another. While he brings pace and quality, his time on the treatment table would outweigh the benefits. The Gunners need players who can stay fit and contribute consistently.
Leroy Sané
Sané has Premier League experience and undeniable quality, but he is not the right fit at this stage of his career. He seems to be searching for a final big contract, and Arsenal cannot afford another signing like Willian or Sterling, who both failed to meet expectations. Sané could follow that same path, and Arsenal must avoid repeating past mistakes.
Arsenal needs to be focused and strategic. These four targets are not worth the chase, and the club must act smart this summer.
A striker is one of five players Arsenal need this summer.
Arsenal should test Bilbao resolve
Transfer wish list
Winger – Nico
Striker- Sesko, Gyokers
Creative Midfielder- Florian
Midfielder – Zubimendi,
Goalie – Garcia
ST – Gyökeres
CB – Huijsen
LW/RW/CAM – Wirtz
I guess we will go for a CM and fullback as well but I think there are plenty of options. I have to say, I think Calafioris future might be uncertain. Hes had 3-4 separate injuries already so I think MA might consider his departure if a suitable offer comes in.
Partey – extend
Jorginho – leave
Kiwior – sell
Trossard – sell
ASL – sell
Tavares – sell
Hein – back up GK
Vieira – squad player
How often do we read about being in the front of the queue for this and that high profile player and then these players use our (Arsenal’s) interest to leverage moves to other teams? Iv no belief in the likelihood of seeing Isak, Gyokeres, Nico, or Garcia coming to play at emirates – the Gyokeres could go over to Lpool (i do hope not).
I believe the greater likelihood is we see Sesko – he’s young deadly and will improve his sell-on-value/ stock should he opt to play alongside Kai as a striker option with us (… maybe??).
Or perhaps we’ll see Etekite being as he looks long and lanky as if he could do with help in the form of expert coaching so as to be premiership ready whilst we would not need to break the bank were we to pay for his services. Just saying i don’t believe the names we see in media will be arsenal’s new recruits.
To be clear most player names highlighted in the tabloids (media) won’t arrive. They simply don’t materialize.
It’s all guesswork until the contract is signed. Arteta knows the players and positions he wants, it is up to ownership, board, and our new director to bring them in.
We have needed a striker for years, but this year has really put a spotlight on the position; let’s see what Arteta plans to do.
Midfield needs to be remodeled, but whether Arteta goes after another DM type, or attacking midfielder, or both we will have to wait and see.
Lastly, Arteta likes to add a new GK and LB every Summer, so that is the only positions I feel confident we will add, and the necessity of replacing the slots held by Partey/Jorghino.
Many naysayers and arsenal detractors claim that we’ve won nothing to which i say that’s no longer the case the Bernabeu mauling shows we’ve won back our ‘respect’. *Hopefully this resonates with the prospective new arrivals.
waal2waal,
You say we’ve won back our respect, do we get a trophy🏆 for that.😂🤣👍😉
@DEREK
😂
@Derek (Lol) no trophy for it no – but following PSG games…i hope Big Ears (aka European Cup) will be on the cards; At sixty iv been around long enough to see many signs of turning the corner for the gunners and it looks once again like we’ve shook an awful habit of disappointment off our backs, certainly in Europe games.
We have a new sporting director and i believe he is already at work.
This seasons unfolding has taught us that if we have to compete effectively in more than one cup and stand a chance of winning silverware we must have more depth in our squad .
Fortunately we have a very talented core that will just need some beefing up and we get to the next season as a better machine.
This therefore helps us not to be bullied in the market. Personally am not a fan of those hyped up marquee signings. All we need is somebody who can get the job done,and they available in the Premier league.
Give me Semenyo or Mbuemo and our wings are good to go.At C.f any of Liam Delap,Nunez,even Mateta alongside Havertz and we are good to go.
This are positions that need urgent fixing and we can do it smoothly without dishing silly money on the so called super stars.
