Players that have starred for Arsenal this season and those who have not

The Premier League’s suspension gives us time to reflect on the season so far for Arsenal

I believe that some players have done well this season and others have struggled, here are my selections.

Players that have done well:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Our captain has led well from the front. He has scored the goals that have kept us out of relegation trouble and all I can say is: “more of the same, please”.

Bukayo Saka

Saka has been the breakout star of this season and I expect him to go on and have a distinguished career in England.

With ten assists already this season, I think he deserves every bit of the respect he has been getting.

David Luiz

Luiz has recovered from a poor start to lead at the back for the team. He has helped the transformation of Shkodran Mustafi and the introduction of Pablo Mari, among other things. I just want him to keep doing what he is doing.

Bernd Leno

While Aubameyang has been scoring the goals up front, the heroics of Bernd Leno has been very important for us at the back.

The German has one of the highest save rates in the Premier League and I think he is one of our most important players.

Granit Xhaka

Xhaka has responded well from being stripped of the captaincy to keep doing his best for the team, the Swiss midfielder has been one of the most improved players under Arteta and I think with a full preseason behind him before the next campaign, he will do even better.

Players that need to do better

Mesut Ozil

Ozil has been a problem at Arsenal for the past few seasons and the German doesn’t look like he will get better again.

I expect Arsenal to try and sell him when this season ends, but the German has to do better before this season concludes.

Alexandre Lacazette

Lacazette has been relegated to the bench for the last few league games for the Gunners.

The Frenchman has to do better when the season resumes else he would have to be sold in the summer.

Sokratis

Sokratis has one more season left at the Emirates, I would be surprised if the club offers him a new deal.

The Greek defender has been good enough but with the arrival of Pablo Mari and William Saliba, he should become surplus to requirements.

An article from Ime