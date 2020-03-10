Players that Mikel Arteta can sell this summer to fund a new top-class defender

Mikel Arteta will enter the next transfer window with lots of uncertainty regarding the future of their stars.
The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette haven’t committed their longterm future to the club and Mikel Arteta may be forced into letting them leave in the summer.
However, more importantly, the Gunners have to be prepared to bring in new players and with limited funds, I expect the club to sell some players to do so.
In this article, I will discuss some of the players that Mikel Arteta can sell to fund a move for a new top-class defender.
The Gunners have so many defenders, but not all of them are currently pulling their weight. Below are the players who could leave in order for a top-class defender to join
Sead Kolasinac
Arsenal did beat the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United to sign the Bosnian, but he has never looked like the right fit to me.
He is struggling with lots of injuries now and I think next summer should be when we cut our losses and try to get £10 million from his sale.
Ainsley Maitland Niles
Mikel Arteta seems not to rate the Arsenal academy graduate and I believe that the earlier we sell him, the better for both parties.
If he continues to be left out of Arsenal’s first-team selection, then making between £10-15 million from his sale won’t be a bad idea.
Lucas Torreira
Torreira was one of the fan’s favourite in his first season but he has struggled in this campaign.
I would have loved for us to keep the 24-year-old beyond this season, but the fact that we need the funds should make us cash in on him.
Several top teams are still interested in him and we could easily make £30 million from moving the Uruguayan on.
Rob Holding
Holding has struggled with injuries and the signing of defenders like Pablo Mari and William Saliba puts his future at the Emirate into major doubt.
The Englishman is still struggling with the aftermath of being injured long term and I doubt if he will ever be the defender that he was before injury struck.
Holding could still have a good career in a midtable English side and he could make us up to £15 million in the summer.
If we succeed in moving these players on, we could make about £65 million and that should be enough to sign a defender like Dayot Upamecano.
Feeling so sad about Maitland-Niles. Xhaka and Ozil should be in that list
Sorry to say it, but I think you are grossly overestimating the worth of that group.
I would guess around 50% of your valuation, and we won’t get a top defender for 30 mil.
Sell…
1…sokatris…. 10 mil
2..kolas….. . 15mil
3…amn. 15 mil
4..xakai. 20 mil
5…miki. 15 mil
6…elneney. 5 mil
7. Ozil. Free
8..lacca. 25 mil
= 105 million
“Holding could still have a good career in a mid table English side”…. we are a mid table English side 😜.
Anyway, I don’t see a Holding being sold unless Mari really proves his worth and Saliba is struggling at present in his team that could possibly be relegated. I don’t think Torriera will be sold either but agree Kolasinac and AMN could be on their proverbial bikes at the end of the season.
Holding’s poor injury record will make him tough to sell. I think people dont realize how little he has played for us. He’s only played 32 EPL games, most in a season of 12 matches. He’s not worth a lot of money. It’s just that Arsenal fans rated him because he had a period of 8-9 matches where he looked really good. I’d be happy if a team wanted him and if we got 15mill off the sale.