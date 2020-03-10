Players that Mikel Arteta can sell this summer to fund a new top-class defender

Mikel Arteta will enter the next transfer window with lots of uncertainty regarding the future of their stars.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette haven’t committed their longterm future to the club and Mikel Arteta may be forced into letting them leave in the summer.

However, more importantly, the Gunners have to be prepared to bring in new players and with limited funds, I expect the club to sell some players to do so.

In this article, I will discuss some of the players that Mikel Arteta can sell to fund a move for a new top-class defender.

The Gunners have so many defenders, but not all of them are currently pulling their weight. Below are the players who could leave in order for a top-class defender to join

Sead Kolasinac

Arsenal did beat the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United to sign the Bosnian, but he has never looked like the right fit to me.

He is struggling with lots of injuries now and I think next summer should be when we cut our losses and try to get £10 million from his sale.

Ainsley Maitland Niles

Mikel Arteta seems not to rate the Arsenal academy graduate and I believe that the earlier we sell him, the better for both parties.

If he continues to be left out of Arsenal’s first-team selection, then making between £10-15 million from his sale won’t be a bad idea.

Lucas Torreira

Torreira was one of the fan’s favourite in his first season but he has struggled in this campaign.

I would have loved for us to keep the 24-year-old beyond this season, but the fact that we need the funds should make us cash in on him.

Several top teams are still interested in him and we could easily make £30 million from moving the Uruguayan on.

Rob Holding

Holding has struggled with injuries and the signing of defenders like Pablo Mari and William Saliba puts his future at the Emirate into major doubt.

The Englishman is still struggling with the aftermath of being injured long term and I doubt if he will ever be the defender that he was before injury struck.

Holding could still have a good career in a midtable English side and he could make us up to £15 million in the summer.

If we succeed in moving these players on, we could make about £65 million and that should be enough to sign a defender like Dayot Upamecano.

An article from Ime