Players that Mikel Arteta can sign to build his midfield around next season

The current Arsenal team lacks leaders in midfield and it is clear that is one of the reasons why we have struggled.

All good teams have good spines, Liverpool has Jordan Henderson, Manchester City has Kevin de Bruyne. One cannot say the same thing about Arsenal, not really.

There are some players who I think Arsenal can sign to bring more out of their midfield, some would contribute defensively, while others would simply bring more creativity.

Denis Zakaria

Zakaria has been linked with a move to Arsenal ahead of the next transfer window and I hope that it does happen.

The Swiss midfielder is one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe and I believe that he can completely turn around the performances of our other midfielders with his command of the middle.

Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho had his most productive time in football in the Premier League and I believe that it would be a great move if we landed him.

The Brazilian would help open up defences with his trickery and deliver the final pass to our attackers to score the goals that we desperately need at the moment.

Thorgan Hazard

Hazard will forever live in the shadows of his brother Eden, but Thorgan has proven to be a solid talent in his own right.

The Borussia Dortmund man has continued to develop his game in Germany and I think he can reach the next level by playing for us.

Leon Goretzka

Goretzka is one of Germany’s best central midfielders. The former Schalke 04 man is intelligent yet combative in the field and he never lets a game pass him by.

He is very hardworking and he is almost always in the right place at the right time to create or score goals for Bayern Munich.

Thomas Partey

Partey answered all questions that English fans would have had about him when he took Liverpool apart in the Champions League before the break.

He was one of the most important players on the pitch as Atletico beat the Reds in extra time.

Partey can seldom be dispossessed of the ball, yet he is a master at winning back possession.

His ability to also switch from defence to attack is also second to none and he could make as much impact as Virgil van Dijk has made at Liverpool.