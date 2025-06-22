Player’s wage demand is now the main stumbling block to an Arsenal transfer

Arsenal have been monitoring Rodrygo for several months and are viewed as one of the potential destinations for the forward should Real Madrid decide to make him available for transfer.

The Brazilian attacker saw his playing time reduced towards the end of last season, which has led to increased speculation surrounding his future in the Spanish capital. Despite the arrival of a new manager and assurances reportedly given to him, this has done little to halt the growing links between the player and a possible move to North London.

The Gunners are determined to strengthen their attack during the current transfer window, and Rodrygo has emerged as one of the top names under consideration. The club have reportedly taken steps to understand the terms that would be required to bring the player to the Premier League.

Wage Demands Create Uncertainty

However, progress appears to have slowed. According to The Sun, although the cost of signing Rodrygo would already represent a significant investment, it is the player’s personal demands that are presenting the most serious obstacle. The report states that Arsenal believe these demands to be excessive and beyond what the club is willing to offer within its existing wage structure.

Arsenal have made it clear that while strengthening the squad remains a priority, financial discipline will continue to be a central part of their planning. The club are unwilling to compromise their wage model, even in pursuit of a player with considerable talent and potential impact.

Dressing Room Balance a Key Factor

There is also a concern that introducing a player on unusually high wages could unsettle the current squad. Team harmony and maintaining a fair internal structure are seen as vital components of long-term success.

While we need new players and signing quality stars would be a great idea, we have to be reasonable with our spending, including wages, and we cannot break our salary structure to add a new player to our squad.

Such an approach reflects the broader strategy at Arsenal, where balancing ambition with sustainability remains at the forefront. The potential disruption that could arise if a high-profile signing fails to meet expectations is something the club are keen to avoid, especially if it leads to dissatisfaction among established players.

