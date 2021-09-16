“Players want to play in the Premier League” Arsenal tipped to land their Rangers target

Gabby Agbonlahor insists that Rangers’ Glen Kamara has had his head turned by an offer from Arsenal to join them.

Football Insider revealed earlier that Arsenal made a move for the midfielder, who spent some of his developmental years at the Emirates, in the last transfer window.

Rangers managed to keep hold of the Finland international, who helped them to win the Scottish Premiership last season.

The midfielder is doing a great job in Scotland and would almost certainly move to a top league soon.

While he has remained respectful to his present club amidst interest from the Gunners, former Villa man, Agbonlahor insists that he would have had his head turned by an offer from Arsenal.

He claims players dream of playing in the Premier League and cited the example of Odsonne Edouard leaving Celtic for Crystal Palace, which is not one of the biggest clubs in England.

When asked by Football Insider if he thinks Arsenal’s interest has turned Kamara’s head, he said: “100 per cent.”

“Players want to play in the Premier League, let’s not be fooled here.

“Odsonne Edouard left Celtic to go to the Premier League and it wasn’t even one of the top clubs in the Premier League.

“Kamara, if Arsenal are interested in him, will want to push that move through. The money’s better in the Premier League than what Rangers can afford to pay.

“I’m sure that’s something he’ll want to get done, if he can. But he’ll do it the right way and be respectful to his current club.”