“Players work hard, trying to be better every day but there’s negativity…” Richards slam AFTV

Micah Richards says that AFTV might be a part of the current problems at Arsenal because it affects the players’ confidence.

The YouTube channel is one of the most popular club channels in the world, and probably the number one unofficial fan channel for Arsenal fans.

It gives voice to the club’s fans to express their minds all the time and in a tough time like this, it is easy to understand that only negative words will be said.

Arsenal’s players are already struggling with their confidence as they continue to lose games, and they will need positive messages and encouragement from their fans now.

However, most of the fans coming on AFTV are being negative and critical of the players.

Richards says he likes the idea of the channel, however, he thinks that players are affected by the negative criticism that they receive when they are being talked about on the channel.

He said, as quoted by the Sun: “You know AFTV, I’m a massive fan of it, I love it.

“But for the players, the amount of pressure – you could be scrolling through and your name pops up and someone’s being horrible and it can affect your confidence.

“These players now look at social media. Players work hard, trying to be better every day but there’s negativity…”