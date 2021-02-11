Playing Benfica will cost Arsenal more at a neutral ground

It will cost Arsenal more money playing at a neutral ground to face Benfica in the Europa League round of 32.

After the UK government placed Portugal on the “Red List” alongside other countries whose entrants into the UK must quarantine for 10 days, Arsenal will be unable to play their home and away games against Benfica in Lisbon and London.

The first leg originally slated for Lisbon will be played in Rome next week, with the return leg yet to have a new location after Athens, originally chosen, went into lockdown.

Mail Sport reports that Arsenal will pay Benfica 10% of their earnings for all these troubles.

This is the rule for situations like this and that means the Gunners will pay them around £44,000.

Every team makes around £440,000 for appearing at this stage of the competition.

Paying that fee shouldn’t be a problem for the Gunners, who will be more concerned about winning the match.

Arsenal has been eliminated from the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. Their best chance of playing European football next season is winning this competition because they are off the pace in the top-four race.

They face Leeds United next before this game.