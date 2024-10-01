“Playing for Arsenal means that you have to win every game” says Declan Rice “It’s tough”

Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta (C) consoles Arsenal's English midfielder #41 Declan Rice (L) on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 19, 2024. Arsenal won the game 2-1, but lose out to Manchester City in the title race. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal is in a favourable place because of how they play and win; they are a team that most teams across the world aspire to emulate. I’m sure many players would leap at the opportunity to play for Arsenal, but are they prepared for what it means?

Declan Rice, Arsenal’s record signing in his second season at the Emirates Stadium, has opened up about playing for the North London club. Although he agrees it is a joy to be a Gunner and wear the red and white, he believes it takes determination to survive and be relevant in Arteta’s team.

“Playing for Arsenal means that you have to win every game. The pressure is always on the roof but you have to take it. Each position is being fought for so if you sleep on your talent, you will never be able to crawl back to your position. It is tough, I have to admit,” explained the English international.

Despite receiving criticism for having the thinnest squad, Arsenal actually boasts one of the strongest. If anything became apparent after the September break, it was that practically any Arsenal star is now ready to step up and produce in the absence of another.

Injuries can no longer hold this squad back; without Rice and Martin Odegaard, Arsenal overcame Spurs and held Manchester City at bay.

As Rice implies, the rivalry for starting spots has become tougher, which is excellent for the fans since it forces the players to perform at their peak. There is now no laxity at Arsenal, which is very exciting given the battle for positions.

Arsenal has achieved this excellent position and could sustain it solely by playing players on merit.

Daniel O

