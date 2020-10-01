Playing out from the back? Arsenal need a Plan B

ARTETA SHOULD FIND A SUITABLE PLAN B TO PLAYING OUT FROM THE BACK BY I.
While watching the game at Liverpool, so many thoughts were going through my mind.
Firstly the optimism of fans before the match. So many expected us to get something out of the match. You won’t blame such fans if you put our recent two showings against Liverpool into consideration.
Liverpool players expected some levels of bravery from us, especially at the beginning. We ended up encouraging them with the way we set up and the lack of individual bravery from our players.
The way we played out from the back in that game was poor. It is no longer news that Leno isn’t good at that. A reason why the sale of Martinez might come back to haunt us. Luiz, who stands as a major player to receive such balls from Leno, lacks mobility. Furthermore, I saw rooms for plan B which were never utilized.
Liverpool play a very high set up with the quality of their defenders and their wingers pressing. We are surrounding Leno with five players when playing goal kicks was simply playing into the hands of the opponent. It made Liverpool to chase down our defenders, which made them to give up the ball repeatedly in our own first third. Goal kicks are supposed to give us an opportunity to retain possession and make the opponent retreat. Instead our goal kicks were giving Liverpool room to attack us.
Arteta should find for the players to have 50/50 decision about playing out from the back due to the obvious weakness Leno is showing when playing teams like Liverpool to have a better chance to score. More so, he should scold players who make reckless decisions. How can Pepe play a corner kick so recklessly when we needed a goal badly without a warning from the coach? He repeated the same act because he wasn’t questioned in the first instance.
While expecting that, a quality addition in the midfield before the close of this transfer window will determine our upgrade from last season. That will be the only possible relief for selling Martinez.
We need plan B
In Wenger Era hé never played out from back but still his style of play or football was not at all boring…
I think playing out from the back is inviting pressure on. When you have a goal kick the team should push up and put pressure on their defenders…
Playing out from back is a recipe for disaster. We lack the technique and the quality for what Arsenal is trying to do, don’t forget that this are the same players that got Emry sacked with their kamikaze performances.
If you don’t upgrade in the right places don’t expect good results .
Another issue is the selling of EMI Martinez, he is by far a better goalkeeper than the current number one. He earned it and should have been given to him. If Arsenal fail to improve in the midfield , the consequences will be there to see
I agree.
It’s an old age wisdom ” Dont change the winning formula if you’re still winning”
We changed it by selling emi
Absolutely agree. The club have made some “very bad” decisions or the last few years. I hope EMI won’t be one of them?!
I just hope they don’t continue the trend of bad mistakes by not rectifying our midfield issues in this transfer window. The club cannot ignore the facts this time. If they fail to address the problem we could end up in a mid-table tussle again. Or worse?!
Playing from the back is the ultimate test of calmness, which if we want our team to be under pressure, we have to keep playing out from the back. Only then the necessary changes will happen to the players. What we need is someone in our back three or back four who can telegraph the ball straight to our Wingers and strikers, with great precision and accuracy, which would make the opponent be wary when pressing high.
We actually need a Plan A. At Man City Arteta and Pep played four at the back. Four at the back is the only way to play the lesser teams. With our midfield of Elneny, Xhaka, Cebbalos and Willock we are not going to have creative football. How bad can our midfield get selling Torreira and Guendouzi. At least Guendouzi had some creativity. Would anyone believe, after getting Gabriel and Saliba, that our midfield will put them under more pressure than our opponents midfield. Mess….big mess. 5 days of the window to go.
Playing from the back isn’t helping. Arteta shd have an alternative. We can’t keep playing like this.
I don’t have a problem with playing out from the back, but I have a big problem with doing it every time. The opposition know what you are going to do and can set themselves up to prepare for it and put our defenders under pressure. We need to mix it up and keep them guessing.
Also the expression is playing OUT, not side to side. To be continually playing it across from one side of the penalty area to the other side after possibly a dozen passes just invites danger
Almost all teams are trying to play from the back these days. Watched Brighton team B yesterday do same against United and they executed it far better than us. This has nothing to do with Leno. If anything, he’s a lot better than Emi in that regard. It’s more about the defense and midfield having the quality to position themselves properly for the pass and having the confidence to play through the pressure that comes. Players need to be very athletic and constantly moving on the pitch to give the ball holder options.
Until ceballos came in, can’t remember us stringing five quality passes together anywhere in the pitch (defense, midfield, attack). Liverpool simply outclassed us and made us look ordinary and jittery.