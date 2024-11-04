Please Arsenal fans, let’s stop piling all the pressure on Nwaneri to be a superstar

You would think that certain Gooners would have seen our last two away performances and been humbled.

That it seems foolish to look at our current squad and have suggested they could go unbeaten, that Havertz would outscore Haaland, that Mbappe was not suitable for our team, but Nketiah was.

Yet, with the weekend not even finished, already there was a debate on Ethan Nwaneri.

A section of our fan base believes he should have started on Saturday, while others are demanding that now he the case going forward.

In the summer I was told the 17-year-old was more skillful than Lamine Yamal and this week read that he will surpass Phil Foden’s achievements.

Unless you’re a supporter who routinely watches our academy play this only exists in your imagination. A theory that lives purely because fans want it to be true.

Never before have I heard a talent so hyped up having done so little. When I say little, I mean not starting in a league fixture at senior level.

If that’s the answer, we should worry what the question is, because Champions don’t rely on teenagers who haven’t started a Prem game.

Don’t get me wrong, the young midfielder could be the future for both club and country, but why not wait and see what is produced before we put too much pressure on the youngster. Yet if he’s having silly comparisons being made based on 2 Carabao Cup starts I hate to think what would happen if he were to score in the Premiership or Champions League.

While it’s meant in good faith it can’t help a player’s development. While Arteta will hope the player is surrounded by a decent network, it’s harder to keep a young man grounded if the expectation is unrealistic.

In recent substitute appearances his performances have been praised simply because of the badge on his shirt. His analysis borders on patronizing. His passing the ball is celebrated when that should be a standard requirement for a professional footballer.

To be a big club you act like a big club. Give the kid some time and space to breathe.

Dan

