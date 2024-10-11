Please don’t let Arsenal lose yet another star player from international duty

Another international break and yet another key injury.

I remember very recently writing an article about hoping we come out of this international break unscathed due the events that took place in the last one but lo and behold in the first round of international fixtures we’ve suffered another injury to practically the best player in our squad currently and that is no other than Bukayo Saka. A

gainst Greece, the England international was substituted early in the second half with a muscle injury after feeling something in his leg in the build up to their opening goal, a hamstring injury is the suspected case considering he came off holding that area in the game in what will be a massive blow to us.

It might still prove not to be a serious injury, however it’s still something nobody of an Arsenal affiliation would’ve wanted or needed to hear at the moment. Bukayo Saka has been immense for us since the start of this campaign, contributing 10 G/A already this season with his creativity being at the center of it all in the campaign so far.

Losing him along with the absence of Martin Ødegaard will spell nothing but disaster to our attacking play, even if it proves to be for a short period of time, which is why we absolutely need his assessment to yield positive results. Even more so considering how thick and fast the difficult fixtures are going to be coming at us in the coming weeks, even a month out with injury will affect us massively.

We certainly have the firepower to cover for his absence but even the best of clubs will be affected when their starman is not on the pitch.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

