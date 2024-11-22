Please don’t start predicting that Arsenal will go on a massive winning run from now

So, there has been a lot of talk during the international break of wherever Arsenal is still in the title race?

Incredibly the same Gooners who arrogantly predicted we would win all of our opening games and played semantics over the ‘could go unbeaten’ are now forecasting the Gunners will now go on a winning run.

My own opinion is 11 games is too soon to rule us out of being Champions from a mathematical point of view. With 27 matches left that’s a lot of points still up for grabs, but the fact is that we haven’t won any of our last 4 games.

The only positive spin I can offer on being 9 points behind Liverpool is that we have got the majority of our tough away fixtures out of the way, and now (on paper at least) have a winnable run of matches coming up.

It’s worth remembering that in the last two seasons most of this squad were able to put together a long unbeaten sequence of results. That will be required again if we want to end our title drought in 2025.

Yet people can overcomplicate this sport. Our fan base can point out our injuries and spread conspiracy theories, reasons can be argued why the top two will slip up, but in reality, do an eye test. Your vision is not playing tricks.

Quite simply not enough of our players are performing at a level where they can be compared to the last two years. Too many individuals are not showing enough personality yet again raising doubts over the mentality at the club.

Arsene Wenger used to say you had to earn the right to be involved in the conversation, and at the moment we haven’t seen enough character for that to be a reality.

Of course, that can change with one result or a player having one moment of brilliance to refind their mojo. Too many names are not being brave. Bravery isn’t measured on fighting or being strong in the tackle. It’s about who demands the ball, who takes their man on, who tries to move off the ball, who isn’t afraid to play the risky pass.

At the moment I still think this team will have the capability of an afternoon where they don’t show up with the correct attitude.

That will cost us.

Dan

