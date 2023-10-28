“Plenty of swagger” Journalist praises Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Sheffield United

Sky Sports journalist Nick Wright has lauded Arsenal’s confident and stylish performance after their commanding 5-0 victory against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s team appeared to glide through the game, winning convincingly despite seemingly operating in first gear. The standout performer of the match was the in-form Eddie Nketiah, who secured a hat-trick.

In general, it was a positive day for Arsenal’s players, while Sheffield United’s performance reinforced their status as one of the favourites for relegation at the end of the season.

Despite Arteta making several changes to his starting lineup, some of which were enforced, the Gunners did not appear concerned and managed to secure a resounding victory in the fixture.

Wright watched as they came through the game with little problem and said on Sky Sports:

“Arsenal hadn’t quite hit their stride yet this season, but they certainly did with this performance. Plenty of swagger and style about their collective performance, but the afternoon belongs to hat-trick hero Nketiah, who has the match ball tucked firmly under his arm.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We won that game with ease and showed why we remain unbeaten, but this victory must not carry us away.

Sheffield has been poor in this campaign and there will be tougher matches for us to play in the coming weeks.