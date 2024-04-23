Pochettino compares Chelsea to Arsenal’s situation when Arteta came in

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that Chelsea finds themselves in a similar position to Arsenal when Mikel Arteta took over as manager in 2019.

Chelsea’s new owners have made significant investments in players, but their team is far from being as stable as Arsenal has become under Arteta.

Pochettino pointed out that Arsenal didn’t immediately compete for the top spot in the league after Arteta’s arrival, and the manager had to address several issues to stabilise the team.

Now, Arteta is reaping the rewards of his hard work, having successfully addressed many of the team’s challenges.

Pochettino believes that Chelsea needs more time to turn things around. Ahead of their game against Arsenal, he highlighted Arsenal as a model that Chelsea should follow.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘We are confident in one day getting to the same level, of course. We are positive and always in football the most important thing is to believe.

‘Arsenal a few years ago, they were in a different situation than today.

‘But in time, with confidence and trust in him [Arteta], they are there. Here, it is not a different thing.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are in a much better position than Chelsea and must show this when we meet tonight.

It is a must-win game, and we must secure victory because there is no margin for error in the title race again.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…