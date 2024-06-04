Podolski declares Havertz is not enough for Arsenal “They need a new Number 9”

There’s no doubt that the debate about who should lead the Arsenal attack next season will continue. will it be Kai Havertz or that elusive striker everyone’s been talking about? I can’t wait to find out!

For sure, if Arsenal can significantly enhance their offensive capabilities in the upcoming season, they will undoubtedly secure the top spot in the league. A clinical attack would, for sure, give Arteta’s team the edge it needs to turn draws into victories and secure important points in close games.

Over the past few months, Havertz’s incredible performance in the Arsenal attack has truly elevated this team to new heights. The Gunners have been performing exceptionally well. In his last nine league games, the German international scored eight goals and provided seven assists.

Some people are wondering if it’s really necessary to spend money on a new striker when you already have one. However, it seems like Arsenal is still planning to proceed with signing a new striker.

So, here’s the question: Will a new striker come in and steal the spotlight, or will Havertz remain the go-to guy up front? There have been some interesting claims made on this issue, and the latest one comes from former Arsenal player Lukas Podolski. Havertz has yet to convince the German international. He is questioning whether his compatriot is truly the striker Arsenal needs to have an efficient attack, and he believes Arsenal should take a bold approach by signing a top striker who can score a significant number of goals to lead them to success.

“I watch Arsenal games. I like the mentality of Mikel Arteta. They’ve made a huge step forward, but at the moment, they are playing with Kai Havertz up front. If they really want to compete next year, they need a 9, a target striker who scores goals,” Podolski claimed in the Mail.

I can’t help but wonder if it would be a risky move to rely on Havertz for the Arsenal attack, but Gooners can find comfort in knowing that if things don’t go as planned with Havertz, there’s going to be an option of bringing on board the new striker expected to be signed, so whether Havertz sustains his form or not, there’ll be a plan B.

