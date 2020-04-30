Podolski praises new Arsenal ‘fighting spirit’ and urges club to invest in Arteta

Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski is the latest to be interviewed by Ian Wright, and he also is relishing watching the club improve under new boss Mikel Arteta.

The German left the club in 2015 after falling down the pecking order after injury issues hampered his time in England, but he still follows the club closely.

Lukas has been impressed by the improvements in such a short time following the arrival of Mikel Arteta, claiming there is much more of a team effort under his guise.

‘I see it, the level is going up. It depends on running and fighting spirit,’ he told Ian Wright.

‘You see there is more of a team on the pitch, the fans Arsenal is like one of the big 5 teams in the world.

‘With this team and this potential we have to play every year in the Champions League and fight for the title.

‘We have to invest and I hope Mikel with his team around him will do a great job for the next seasons.’

Unfortunately our club is believed to have to a tight transfer budget to work with in the coming window, with the Coronavirus outbreak having put a halt to the vast majority of income avenues, with expenses stacking up.

Luckily players have agreed to take a pay-cut in order to help the club’s finances out, but how much of an effect on our transfer budget may well stem on if the campaign continues, and if we qualify for the Europa or Champions League competitions.

The improvements on the pitch are for all to see, but the resurgence of Arsenal may well take a little longer than we had hoped.

Can Kroenke inject funds for us to spend this summer? How much time will Arteta need to make us a guaranteed top-four team again?

Patrick