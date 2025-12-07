Podolski reveals how he got to play for Arsenal

Lukas Podolski is 40, and he continues to play professionally, remaining one of the few players of his generation who have not moved into coaching or retired quietly. The former Germany international represented some of the world’s leading clubs during his long career, yet Arsenal was the first major team to bring him onto the global stage. In the summer of 2012, Arsene Wenger made what many considered a calculated risk by signing the attacker, who had been performing impressively at Cologne. There were no assurances that he would adapt to the Premier League, but Podolski quickly settled and established himself as an influential figure at the Emirates.

Podolski’s Rise at Arsenal

He became well known for the strength of his left foot, delivering powerful shots that often defined his attacking contributions. Podolski remained a reliable presence until his departure from Arsenal in 2015, during which time he earned admiration for his consistency and character. Since 2021, he has represented the Polish top-flight side Gornik Zabrze, where he continues to demonstrate that age is no barrier to maintaining professional standards. His ongoing commitment to the game has reinforced his reputation as a player driven by passion rather than prestige.

Reflecting on His Move to North London

In a recent interview, as reported by Arsenal Media, Podolski discussed the moment he received the call inviting him to join Arsenal and the reasons he chose the club ahead of other options. He said, “I was outside my apartment in Cologne and I got a call from Arsene Wenger. It was a dream for me. I was playing for Cologne so going to such a big club as Arsenal and playing in the Premier League it was a big dream for me. I was so happy when I got the call and I knew I had to make the move. I had many clubs interested in me, but once Arsène called there was no other club for me.

“Also, when I met the people from the club, I knew this was the right decision because it felt like a family. All the people around the club, not only the coaching staff, but also the people in the backrooms and everything.”