Podolski says there were always signs that Arteta would become a manager

Lukas Podolski has reflected on his former teammate Mikel Arteta and is not surprised that the Spaniard eventually moved into management. Podolski spent three years at the Emirates between 2012 and 2015, while Arteta brought his own playing career to a close in 2016 after serving as an influential midfielder for Arsenal. By the end of 2019, Arteta returned to North London to take charge of the Gunners, and since then he has transformed the team into one of the strongest sides in Europe.

Arteta’s Leadership Qualities as a Player

Under Arteta, Arsenal have adopted a highly demanding working environment, with the manager establishing a new culture that has reshaped standards throughout the club. Many former teammates have spoken about the leadership qualities he displayed during his playing days, often noting the signs that he might one day move into coaching. Podolski has now added his voice to those observations, drawing on his experience of sharing a dressing room with the Spaniard.

During their time together, Podolski frequently saw Arteta act as a guiding presence within the squad. His approach both on and off the pitch suggested a deeper level of engagement with the game, one that extended beyond the responsibilities of a typical player. This made it less surprising for those close to him when he eventually stepped into a managerial role.

Podolski Praises Arteta’s Development

Speaking as cited by Arsenal Media, Podolski said, “Yes, you could see it during my time. He was always a leader, a captain, and you always saw in him something more than just a footballer. That he could make a career like he has, you never know from the beginning. But you saw he had some interest in more than just being a footballer. He already prepared to be a coach during his playing career, so it is nice to see him back at Arsenal and doing a great job over the years.”

Podolski’s remarks highlight the natural progression Arteta has made, moving from respected teammate to influential manager while maintaining the qualities that defined him throughout his career.