Police arrest supporter who racially abused Arsenal’s players

One of the negative parts of Arsenal’s 4-1 win at Leeds United yesterday was a fan reportedly insulting Arsenal’s substitutes Nuno Tavares and Nicolas Pepe.

The Gunners had gone to Elland Road to record an emphatic victory against their opponents and it isn’t something the fan could take, perhaps, and he resorted to racial abuse.

This isn’t the first incident in the Premier League this season, but the competition and the clubs partaking in it are taking a firm stance against these sorts of acts.

According to Leeds United, an investigation is ongoing, and they have arrested a fan regarding the incident.

The club statement via The Daily Mail reads: ‘Leeds United can confirm that an investigation into claims of racism during the first half of our game with Arsenal are underway, and that one arrest has been made in connection to the allegation.

‘Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds United and any supporter found to be using racist language will be subject to a life time ban for all Leeds United games.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Racism has no place in football and it is shocking that fresh cases are still being recorded in the Premier League.

Despite the abuse, Arsenal coasted to victory in the match and the 4-1 win has helped them to remain inside the top four, although some clubs below them have matches in hand.

What the Gunners can do is to win their fixtures and hope others falter to earn a place inside the Champions League spots.