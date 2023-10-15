Police force a change of time for Arsenal’s game against Brentford

Arsenal’s match against Brentford scheduled for November 25th has been rescheduled from a 12:30 pm kick-off time to 5:30 pm. This change in timing is due to the Liverpool vs. Manchester City game.

Originally, the high-profile match between Liverpool and the defending champions, Manchester City, was expected to be played in the evening. However, the historical fan-related issues that often occur when these two clubs clash forced authorities to move the match to an early kick-off.

Arsenal’s game against Brentford had been initially slated as the early fixture of that day, but a report from the Daily Mail revealed that it will now be swapped with the Liverpool match.

It’s well known that teams generally prefer later kick-off times, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has frequently expressed his discontent with early games. Nevertheless, his team will now face another early weekend match.

Arsenal supporters may find it pleasing that their team’s fixture has been moved to the evening slot.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Players and fans prefer that their team have matches late in the evening because it is better than earlier in the day.

Our players will likely be delighted by this news and will now look to prepare to get a win by the end of that game.

