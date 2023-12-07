Polish journalist gives update on the future of Kiwior amidst transfer rumours

Jakub Kiwior’s future is expected to be a subject of ongoing speculation until the end of the January transfer window, with reports consistently linking the defender with a potential move away from Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side brought Kiwior into their squad during the January transfer window, but he has struggled to secure a regular spot in the first team.

The limited playing time for Kiwior at Arsenal has attracted interest from other clubs, who see an opportunity to lure him away from the Emirates. However, Arsenal has maintained a firm stance, asserting that he is not for sale and remains a part of their plans.

Polish journalist Maciej Siemiatkowski has weighed in on the matter, emphasising that Kiwior is expected to stay at Arsenal. Siemiatkowski argues that this period is crucial for the defender’s adaptation and integration into the team, suggesting that a move away may not be on the cards at this time.

He told TV Play:

“I think Kiwior will stay at Arsenal. His valuation is around €25m, but I think he can be sold for €15-20m. He is currently at a big English club, so you have to understand his intentions as well.

“Honestly, it seems strange to me that he could leave Arsenal in the next transfer windows because he has been there for a year and he is continuing his process of adaptation and grown in English football.”

We can understand Kiwior’s frustration as he rarely plays, but he must also understand that he needs time.

He has to do his talking on the pitch and give the coaches reasons why he should start ahead of other players.

