Polish superstar Robert Lewandoski names Arsenal legend as his footballing idol

Robert Lewandoski has revealed that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was his idol when he was developing his career in the game.

The Polish attacker has become one of the best strikers in the world because of his contribution to Bayern Munich’s recent success.

He first starred for Borussia Dortmund under Jurgen Klopp in Germany before making a move across the country to their fierce rivals.

Lewandoski is an idol to several other players coming up and he has revealed the players he idolised when he was starting out, including Henry.

He claimed that he wasn’t just in awe of the Frenchman because of the goals he scored for Arsenal but also because he could score goals from any angle.

He also hailed Henry’s leadership skills and claimed that he also liked how the Frenchman helped his teammates.

‘When I was six, I remember Roberto Baggio at the 1994 World Cup,’ Lewandowski told BBC Radio 5 Live.

‘When I was between 10 and 14, Alessandro Del Piero was the best player for me. Then my idol was Thierry Henry. He was amazing – it wasn’t just how he scored the goals but what he did for the team.

‘When he was at Arsenal, I remember how easily he scored goals from different situations. He could score from the left side into the far corner with his right foot. It was so easy for him – I wanted to score a lot of goals too and I could learn from him.

‘I wanted to be the same player like that, but to be Robert Lewandowski. I could take some aspects from one or two of the players and be like my idol.’

He also recalled meeting the striker once and said:

‘I remember when I met Henry, I was like, “Wow, I met my childhood idol”. Now he wants my jersey and I think, “Amazing”. I believe that dreams come true.’