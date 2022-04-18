Poll – Do JustArsenal readers still believe Mikel Arteta is the right man for Arsenal?

The last time we did this poll, back in February, there was a good majority of JustArsenal fans that agreed that Mikel Arteta was taking us in the right direction with his youth project.
That all seemed to be working fine until just a few games ago.
Now it seems Arteta’s ultra thin squad has come back to bite him, and losing Tierney, Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey has shown us that we need a good number of tallented backups to help us in times of trouble.
So, after three defeats in a row, and the Gunners sitting in joint-fifth in the League Table, do you still think that Mikel Arteta is the right man to take Arsenal back to the top?
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
It would help if the whole “process” thing was laid out more clear and concise. Because at the moment, it just seems like a slogan…IJS
Exactly 👍
Joint 5th on points yes, but 6th in the table, which is much more relevant. If we get into CL, unlikely, he is right manager. If we get EL, unlikely, I’m undecided. If we fail both the above then he is the wrong manager. I’m not counting the Conference league as its embarrassing.
Three consecutive defeats against mid-table teams is awful. But remember that he inherited CFs who don’t fit into his system, as Emery did
Conte is lucky to have Kane, one of the best CFs in the world. Whereas Tuchel inherited Havertz, a £62 million CAM who possesses great physical/ technical abilities and can play false nine very well
Arteta’s system isn’t as good as Guardiola’s and Klopp’s, so he needs his own CF. If he can make Arsenal finish in the sixth place, I think Kroenke will allow him to sign one top striker
“But remember that he inherited CFs who don’t fit into his system, as Emery did”
You forget that Lacazette and Aubameyang were scoring when under Emery. Aubameyang even won the golden boot.
1. Aubameyang
2. Lacazette
3. Nketiah
4. Balogun
All have gotten worse under Arteta’s leadership. And let me also share a very confidential secret information about all four of them. Don’t tell anyone. THEY ARE ALL STTIKERS
GAI, if you honestly think that all we have missed since January is a CF then you are not seeing the full picture and it isnt the answer or solution. Even if we had Levandoski in this team, he would still look like spare ***k at a wedding. The football we are playing is the problem.
4th Great.
5/6 and EL at the half way point of the process is progress enough.
7th means the sack.
So Arteta is sweating on Westham not winning the EL .
It make no difference if West Ham win the EL as it as no bearing on the top 4 ,they all keep their places in the CL .