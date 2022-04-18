Poll – Do JustArsenal readers still believe Mikel Arteta is the right man for Arsenal?

The last time we did this poll, back in February, there was a good majority of JustArsenal fans that agreed that Mikel Arteta was taking us in the right direction with his youth project.

That all seemed to be working fine until just a few games ago.

Now it seems Arteta’s ultra thin squad has come back to bite him, and losing Tierney, Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey has shown us that we need a good number of tallented backups to help us in times of trouble.

So, after three defeats in a row, and the Gunners sitting in joint-fifth in the League Table, do you still think that Mikel Arteta is the right man to take Arsenal back to the top?

