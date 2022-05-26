Poll – Now the season is over, it is time for another vote on Mikel Arteta

As promised we are now having a poll on Arteta In or Arteta out at the end of the 2021/22 season.

We have all experienced some incredible highs and lows during the campaign, which was reflected in the previous results. The first one gave us a 54% in favour of Arteta, and the second (after a few defeats) gave us a 52% win for Arteta.

Now the season is over, we can have a vote on the whole picture…

Do you think Arteta is the right manager to take Arsenal forward Yes

No

Undecided View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

This poll will stay open until the end of this Month (5 days time), and I will probably do the next one after the transfer window which ends on Sept 1st (11om)

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section