Poll – Now the season is over, it is time for another vote on Mikel Arteta

As promised we are now having a poll on Arteta In or Arteta out at the end of the 2021/22 season.
We have all experienced some incredible highs and lows during the campaign, which was reflected in the previous results. The first one gave us a 54% in favour of Arteta, and the second (after a few defeats) gave us a 52% win for Arteta.
Now the season is over, we can have a vote on the whole picture…
This poll will stay open until the end of this Month (5 days time), and I will probably do the next one after the transfer window which ends on Sept 1st (11om)
Second one was 36 % for Arteta
52 % against
I voted no Dan I’m guessing you voted yes ? 🤣
Haha
TBF mate we are stuck with him now ,I can only hope he proves a lot of us wrong but from what I’ve seen over his term here and very much doubt it .
Yeah I’m the same Dan I just don’t see it but I suppose there’s always a slim chance we’ll be proven wrong 🤞 tbh it’s the Kroenkes I have the real problem with mate they put this whole structure in place and daddy’s boy Josh seems to think because he hired a young novice in America and it paid off, it’ll pay off here too.
Dan, Kev there is nothing else to do now. I agree it’s just better to look at his positives and hope he carry it from there. We could’ve had Tuchel the UCL winner for less money.
Maybe the board are very sure of his and their vision to warranty such pay raise. We have some here like the esteemed Jon Fox who had issues with Ozil and Aubameyang salaries comparing to their contribution but cheering on Arteta and his pay raise. For what exactly? What has he done to deserve a 3 years contract with that much pay?
HH we could have also had Pep, Klopp, Conte etc but the arsenal board being the arsenal board just don’t act like the top clubs do they ? We’ll just have to sit back and see what happens maybe super Mik will surprise us next season! Haha esteemed 😂 well maybe he sees something we don’t mate lol
My vote is no though I think he deserve one more season to fulfill the potential. Not that owners care anyway. Paid more than Tuchel, a grade higher manager, the UCL winner and finished higher than him since he went to England.
Working for Arsenal seems very similar to working for a government organisation:
– better than deserved pay
– zero consequences for not performing
– failure is rewarded
– leaderless
– millions of people relying on you but that doesn’t bother you
Guess what I voted🤣🤣
🤣 Let me think!!!
Mickel Arteta MUST remain/stay. We have never been this close to champions league place than this season. Had it not been for referees and VAR assistant referees decisions to favour Tottenham Hotspur we would be in champions league.
Let ARTETA STAY!!!
Come on @charles, tottenham beat us fair and square.
Despite being two to one in favour of MA on here, it is no surprise that the regular , daily, sometimes even hourly anti MA brigade are the first to post their undying pessimism and troll like comments.
No one is surprised, since doing so seems to be their whole raison d’etre in life! How it must pain them whenever we win!
As we all know, social media in general and JA inparticular will always attract those who are critical and anti of whatever the status quo is, in football as in all other matters.
Easy to moan and criticise but to SUPPORT takes character and courage, and putting ones own pessimism under control for the greater good of the team they CLAIM to ahem, “support”!
Predictably as night follows day, those “little people” will now insult me, thus proving my “little people” comment.
Yes Jon, you are so courageous and bursting with character! Your arrogance displayed on a daily basis just reeks of character.
If you are trying to hide behind the little people comment then that’s just sad man! Really courageous again lol
Maybe time for your afternoon nap?
Well said sir, these artetaout types seem to actually enjoy wallowing in mysery and griping about it. Arsenal just slashed their wage bill, got rid of most of the deadwood, became the youngest team in the league, and moved up from 8th to just barely missing the top 4 this year, give the man some credit people!
The vitriol posted against Arteta on this site is puzzling. I’m not sure what those supporters expect under the circumstances that Arteta is working. I’m as disappointed as the next Gooner in the manner of our CL failure but I can also recognise the progress that the club has made in order to be in that position. Arteta inherited a disjointed and dispirited dressing room and stadium. It is only fair to recognise the change in atmosphere in both over the last eighteen months. As it stands Arteta set out a roadmap of progress at the outset and has so far delivered. I would suggest that those who don’t trust Arteta hold fire and see if the progress continues. If not then it’s fair game.
I’m still on the fence for now. Only because I want to see what he can do in the transfer market this summer. MA said they have clear objectives and to trust the process. So, I wait with baited breath (for now). But, if we start the new season with an uninspiring summer period of activity and strengthening, it’s going to be difficult to support him, Edu and the Kronke’s!!
It looks like we will strengthen the team. That had to be part of arteta’s asks when signing his new contract. We all know that we had a young hunger team packed with fantastic players that will be big stars in this game. If we can get in the right players for the right positions then we will play champions league football next season. I think we need 4 or 5 players in the summer, including Saliba in that number. Disappointed in mistakes he made over the season but have to be behind him because he is the manager of the club that hopefully has been humble by some of his mistake and should have learnt from them becoming coach moving forward. The fans have been spectacular and need a couple of new signings to be excited for the upcoming season!