Poll: Should Arsenal reinstate Mesut Ozil in January or not?

We have had more than enough discussions on the sublect, so let’s just vote a simple ‘Yes’ or ‘No’, shall we?
YES, that’s if we are not going to get any inform creative mildfielder.
With Ozil is just a waste of time. Maitland-Niles and Gouendouzi are the real contenders for reinstatement
Yes
Nice decision. If the results will not be manipulated then it is a good idea. We shall see the J.A readers view of Ozil.
I believe all Arsenal fans have no problem with him returning to the first team, but he has to show, character and heart on the field.
We all want what is best for our beloved club. For me the young lads like Smith-Rowe, Saka can fill the Attacking midfield perfectly. So he is not desperately needed.
Groom smith-rowe&willock by giving them more playing time&they can easily create&score goals for us…ozil should be history
Ozil is a brilliant player, should never have been left on the bench, what a waste,
Arsene Wenger must be furious
I would like Ozil to be reinserted but if Iam told to advice him on it, I would tell him not to do it because the moment is on the field everyone would blame him for Arteta‘ failure. Besides he Arteta won’t set up the team to play to his strength just is doing to most of his players. In our last EL match AMN was fielded as a midfielder I 4-4-2 formation but he spent all the entire firsthalf playing as fullbacks.
No need to include players who have no future at Asenal and he was mostly a passenger in his Arsenal career. Besides, Arteta doesn’t seem to want to use a fancy CAM in 4-2-3-1 anymore, since he used taller/ stronger CAM like Willock and Lacazette
We don’t need another central midfielder who can only make merry-go-round passes. We need better attackers who are excellent in one-on-one situations
For now I’ll say Yes. He is the main creative mid-fielder in the current Arsenal squad and Arsenal lacks creativity in the mid-field presently.