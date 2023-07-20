Poll shows Arsenal fans believe they will secure a top-two finish next season

Arsenal had an impressive season, narrowly missing out on winning the Premier League and finishing in second place behind Manchester City.

The Gunners’ performance was considered an overachievement, especially when compared to their previous campaign’s standings.

Under Mikel Arteta’s leadership, Arsenal has set a high standard for themselves for the upcoming seasons, and fans are eagerly anticipating the club’s position in the next campaign.

During the transfer window, Arsenal has made significant additions to their squad, signing some exciting talents, which has further raised expectations for the team’s performance in the coming season.

A survey conducted by YouGov and SkyBet, as reported by The Daily Mail, sampled opinions from fans of all the Premier League clubs to create a predicted final league table for the next season.

The survey indicates that Arsenal loyalists are optimistic about their team’s prospects, with the second-highest average finishing position predicted among all the clubs in the league.

This suggests that the fans are confident in Arsenal’s ability to build on their last season’s success and compete at the top of the table in the upcoming season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

After watching our team impress last season and the transfer business they have done so far, it is easy to see why most fans expect the side to perform well again in the next campaign.

We hope the new signings meet expectations and give us a lift when the new term starts.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…