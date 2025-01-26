Poor Kai Havertz comes under fire from Arsenal’s fans once again

Kai Havertz has developed an unfortunate reputation for missing straightforward opportunities, and this was evident once more in Arsenal’s match against Wolves.
Currently serving as Arsenal’s leading striker, the German international has been given regular chances to lead the line. Despite this, Arsenal have faced persistent calls to sign a new striker, a sentiment that has lingered since last season. However, they have yet to take action, seemingly placing their hopes in Havertz’s ability to deliver consistent goals.
Mikel Arteta continues to show faith in the former Chelsea forward, and there have been glimpses of his quality, with the player occasionally finding a good scoring rhythm. Nevertheless, Havertz’s tendency to squander easy chances has caused frustration. Against Wolves, this issue arose again when he missed two headed chances that could have put the Gunners ahead.
Both misses left Arsenal vulnerable, as they came dangerously close to dropping points. The situation was salvaged when Riccardo Calafiori stepped up to secure a crucial goal, sparing the team from what could have been an embarrassing outcome.
According to a report by Football Insider, Arsenal fans have grown increasingly frustrated with Havertz following his missed opportunities in this game. The reaction from supporters reflects mounting discontent, with many criticising his repeated inability to convert key chances. Fans’ irritation is compounded by Arsenal’s refusal to sign a new striker, despite clear calls to strengthen the position.
The need for a reliable striker is critical for any team aspiring to win major trophies. Clubs that reach the pinnacle of success often rely on forwards capable of delivering consistent and decisive performances. If Arsenal hope to make significant progress, they may ultimately need to consider replacing Havertz or, at the very least, bringing in competition to bolster their attacking options.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Before he joined Arsenal, he had one of the worst percentile strike rates in Europe. He is proving that to be correct. Only a fool would think he could be a striker. He works hard and can not fault him for that. But I worl hard also but it doesn’t make me a striker. Strange buy when we got him and that still holds today.
Havertz has outscored many European strikers this season, including the Sesko that Arteta (for reasons best known to him, himself and his shadow alone) is so fixated on.
He’s no striker and isn’t worth the £65m or the £280k p/w. But I think he’s been productive since last year January (for someone who isn’t a striker). I’ll give it to him.
All blame should be to the manager who insists on playing him in that role. He cannot give what he doesn’t have.
The issue with Havertz is that he’s terrible in midfield. It’s worse thinking that’s where he made his name with Leverkusen.
He’s done okay but not efficient enough as a striker for The Arsenal considering our ambitions
I see him playing the Nketiah role if we eventually get an established number 9 which is a shame really. He’s been quite a reliable goal getter considering that he’s not a striker and doesn’t have the killer instinct. What he utilizes is his positioning which I think is quite elite
He came to the fore in Germany as an attacking midfielder, basically in the role currently held by Odegaard..He is not a central midfielder nor a striker ,and the fact that he has been used by Arteta in these roles is down to him, not the hard working player who gives his all for the shirt, is never injured,runs miles off the ball, assists and scores.The guy is drained physically and badly needs a rest, but because we do not have a viable option he is being played virtually in every game by the man who is responsible for the lack of a natural striker.Where we would be had Havertz been injured like so many of his team mates is worth contemplating by the fans who dig the knife in without thought and fail to recognise the real culprits for our striker woes.
Get off his case he is doing ok!
He’s on 270-000 pound a week
He should be doing okay !
Our anger should be directed at the manager and the club but not at the player. Havertz is not a bad player and work horse but he is square peg that doesn’t fit in this team. He is not a striker nor a no#8. Everyone knew what he was before he joined us, yet MA decided to splash cash on a player we didn’t need. Most of us would be fine with Havertz if he is backup to an elite striker and not the main man. Also, why do Arsenal keeo going for the rejects from ManU or Chelsea? There is enough sample to show that it has never worked.
This chelsea manure reject BS again!!
So Salah and De Bruyne were chelsea rejects?
As for Havertz, I’ve supported him from the very beginning, but he should have buried at least one of the chances yesterday.
OK, he’s not a striker, but neither is Saka, Martinelli, Trossard, Rice, Odegaard or even Califiori, so that’s not an excuse.
He does give 100% and covers a lot of ground working for the team and I see him as a very good squad player, who cost too much and is on a ridiculous wage.
So who is accountable for the recruitment of Havertz,his transfer fee and his exorbitant salary Ken?There is room for Havertz in our squad, firstly as direct competition for Odegaard, who is not so effective on heavy grounds and in the absence of Saka has looked fairly ordinary at times and secondly as back up for a genuine central striker.As it is he is clearly shattered physically but is unable to get the break he badly needs.
Grandad, Arteta wanted Mason Mount but Mount rejected us. In the talks, Arsenal found out Haverz was available and we signed him. We wanted Mount for the Xhaka role, so I presume thats what we got Haverz for. It didn’t really work. Haverz has ended up at Arsenal, the same as he did at Chelsea. We don’t know where to play him and wether he fits into the system. I don’t think he is a bad player but he isn’t a great one either. What is his best position? Chelsea didn’t know, Germany didn’t know and Arsenal don’t know. But what I will put my 2p worth in, he isn’t and never will be a striker.
Well Reggie I would rather have Havertz than Mount any day.
I agree with others I see Havertz as a very useful squad player just not a starting team striker We know Havertz’s strengths and weaknesses so there is no point in acting surprised Having said that after last season’s performances, I tipped Havertz to get 20 pl goals this season It feels a bit daft now