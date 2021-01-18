Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Poor Mesut Ozil will only earn another 13.5m Euros at Fenerbahce after Arsenal pay-off

Mesut Ozil has finally said goodbye to Arsenal after squeezing a nice little earner of a lot of millions out of the Gunners to leave the club six months early. The figures quoted in the speculations were between 7m and 20m GBP for the settlement fee.

But now he has confirmed that he is definitely joining Fenerbahce when he told the Turkish TV station NTV:  “I am so happy. I’m a Fenerbahce fan. God wanted me to play football in Fenerbahce. I’m proud.

“I am coming tonight with my family to Istanbul, thank God who gave me the opportunity to represent this club. I will wear the shirt with pride.”

He may thank God for letting him play for the Turkish giants, but he should also be thanking his agent who has negotiated the deal. The Mirror has been reporting just how much he will be earning when he signs for Fenerbahce, and it will be a very pretty penny, and remember that this is over and above his massive pay off for Arsenal.

This is what the Mirror have reported:

He is to take a significant pay cut in order to join Fenerbahce, and is likely to sign a three year deal worth £65,000-per-week.

But he will receive a hefty signing on bonus of an eyewatering £4.5m.

So, as a 32 year-old that hasn’t played for the last ten months, he is going to earn another 10m in the next three years, plus the 3.5m just for signing the deal, so he is not going to come out of this as a poor man. And I’m sure his clothing range and businesses will help top up his earnings if he is finding things a bit tight after losing the 18m a year he was getting at Arsenal.

He will be living in a million-pound mansion in a country where the average man earns around 1000 Euros a month, so he will be able to pay his bills a lot easier than he would in London.

At least no-one forced him to sign the contract so he will obviously play his best for the whole term, and a lot of it will go to charity, I’m sure!

Darren N

  1. georgekorda says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:50 am

    The additional paragraph where you incite “the poor” to burn down his “million-pound mansion” was left out. Must have been an editing error.

    Reply
  2. McLovin says:
    January 18, 2021 at 7:50 am

    I don’t think Arsenal paid that much for him.

    I mean why would Arsenal pay him off more than he would earn for the rest of the 6 month stay? He was already out of the squad. Maybe because of the loyalty bonus?

    I think AFC played this well (given the circumstances) and I don’t think Arsenals pay off were that much.

    Reply
  3. Darthballz says:
    January 18, 2021 at 8:01 am

    This shows for a lot of fans it was a problem with his money not his football . I can only wish our players (former)luck in the future

    Reply
  4. gotanidea says:
    January 18, 2021 at 8:02 am

    Some people here called him Shirt Selling Genius and I agree with them

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      January 18, 2021 at 8:09 am

      One child called him shirt selling genius ,not some .

      Reply
    2. ozziegunner says:
      January 18, 2021 at 8:09 am

      Wait until opposition fans start burning his shirt and effigy, if he plays well, or Fenerbahce fans, if he doesn’t earn his money. The “ultras” in Europe are very unforgiving.

      Reply
  5. adajim says:
    January 18, 2021 at 8:10 am

    Ozil and the club used one another for personal gain, thats why he refused to oblige them when the board wanted him out. am sure he wasnt forced out, he had enough of the whole saga then decided to take paycut to move on.
    i wish him goodluck

    Reply
  6. Sue says:
    January 18, 2021 at 8:11 am

    It doesn’t bother me one iota what he’ll be earning in Turkey! And as for ‘squeezing a nice little earner’…. ‘we’ wanted him out, we had to cough up – he was entitled to every penny…
    A lot of fans wanted him gone… it’s happened, move on, enough with the slating! He is no longer our player!
    The very best of luck to him 🙂 Thank you, Mesut. AFC moves on….
    It’s match day.. not only for Fenerbahce 🤣 but for us – the thought of facing Andy Carroll again, who has scored more goals against us than any other team… 😬

    Reply
    1. bnggooner says:
      January 18, 2021 at 8:19 am

      Spot on!

      Reply
  7. barnie says:
    January 18, 2021 at 8:15 am

    Arteta and Edu have undermined the style of Arsenal and also made them into a boring, soulless mid-table team.

    I think they could not stand Ozil because they were half the players Ozil was. Ozil could have nurtured ESR while still providing something in fixtures like Newcastle and Palace.

    See what City did to Palace last night? Although he came from City, it has became City that Guardiola has the imagination and Arteta only school teacher discipline. He can’t bear artists, he can’t bear anybody who does not run laps for him.

    Ozil should been handled differently. And Arteta should be sacked. Its Arsenal’s worst half-season in two decades. And with the exception of Fulham, many of Arsenal’s victories have been luck.

    Reply

