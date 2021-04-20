Poor Mourinho leaves Tottenham without winning one trophy

Finally, a bit of good news! The special one is gone!

One good news to come out of this weekend so far is that Jose Mourinho is out of a job!

Now don’t get me wrong, it is never nice for anyone to lose a job for of course, but when you are the special one, and you pipe up and give it the big “I am” because you think you are the “man” and the best thing since sliced bread, then it is about time you are shown the door.

His arrogance no doubt makes football. and the Premier League of course won’t be the same without his press conferences and his patronising talk, especially after they have lost. But needs must, and the league can do without him. Tottenham were no better with him anyway. In fact, Tottenham is the only club that Mourinho has NOT won a trophy at since he was a rookie at União de Leiria 2o years ago!

A statement from Tottenham states; “The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.

Chairman, Daniel Levy, said: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

Ryan Mason will take First Team training today and a further update will follow in due course.

Now really, I just feel he absolutely does not want to be part of this European Super League that is why he came to an agreement to walk away 😉 But of course I guess we will never know the true reason for his departure.

All we do know is Jose Mourinho is no more, and I am so glad we beat them in a SPECIAL 2-1 win in what would be his last game against Arsenal as Tottenham manager, a fantastic North London derby!

Thank you Jose for leaving Tottenham in a worse state than when you arrived….

Shenel Osman