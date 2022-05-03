Poor refereeing probably saved Ramsdale against West Ham claims pundit

Noel Whelan believes Aaron Ramsdale fouled Jarrod Bowen in one of the controversial incidents in Arsenal’s 2-1 win against West Ham at the weekend.

The Gunners got the important win which has placed them in the driving seat as they attempt to make a return to the Champions League.

One controversial episode in that game was when Ramsdale appeared to take down Bowen.

The referee, however, didn’t think the Arsenal man did anything wrong, and VAR did not intervene.

However, the former Leeds United man, Whelan, says it might not be a red card incident, but it was obviously a foul, and it deserved to be given.

He tells Football Insider: “It’s a foul. He dodges the contact, which brings him down – but if the tackle doesn’t come in, it’s a goal-scoring opportunity.

“I’m not saying it’s a sending off, there were people covering round – but it’s dangerous and it stopped a real chance.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale was probably lucky in that incident, because in another match, a penalty could have been given.

Luck is a part of the game, and the way Arsenal played, they deserved to win.

We need to move on from it now and focus on earning maximum points from our remaining matches of the season.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Mikel Arteta Talks about Arsenal’s massive win over West Ham, injuries and the team’s “character”