Poor Rob Holding set to miss another 6 games through injury

Another blow for Rob Holding, maybe it is just not meant to be!

The Sun today has reported that it doesn’t look like it will be good news for our defender Rob Holding with yet another injury setback in his career.

After pulling out of the warmup for the Manchester City game, with what looked like a hamstring injury, Rob and Arsenal’s fears were confirmed when it is reportedly seeming like we will now be without him for several weeks.

He has had a scan on the injury that forced him out of the starting line up on the weekend and it has since been said that he could be side-lined for up to one month with that so called hamstring injury.

At one point it was touch and go as to whether Rob would be an Arsenal player come the end of deadline day, but he has been a regular starter under Arteta this season and our gaffer soon confirmed he will be very much part of his plans and so Rob remained at the Emirates and his consistent performances got him a regular starting berth.

Of course, his injury absence will be a big blow for Arsenal and Arteta as he looked to find this best solution to his team and their defence, but he will have to do this without Rob. And although it is four weeks, it will mean that he could miss up to six games for the Gunners:

Although Rob will now be out for a number of games, I don’t believe that we will struggle, we have the squad depth and ability for cover and players to take his place. I guess that is the beauty of having such a big talented squad where even players that are not in their natural position can still play. I wish Rob all the best with his recovery and I have no doubt that he will come back fitter and stronger than ever, ready to fight for his place. Gooners?

Shenel Osman