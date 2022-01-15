Poor Spurs crying over Arsenal postponement in official statement

Tottenham Hotspur have released a statement showing their dissatisfaction over the postponement of the North London Derby with Arsenal this weekend.

The Gunners have always reiterated their intention to play to the schedule, and thus far had refused to request any postponements despite a number of positive Covid results previously, but they finally gave in this week.

Their noisy neighbours have not taken the Premier League’s decision to accept the postponement well however, claiming that absences alone should not interfere with the schedule, but only Coronavirus sufferers should be taken into account.

“We are extremely surprised that this application has been approved, a statement reads on their official website. “We ourselves were disqualified from the European Conference League after a significant number of COVID cases meant we needed to reschedule a fixture and our application to move our Leicester fixture was not approved – only for it to be subsequently postponed when Leicester applied.

“The original intention of the guidance was to deal with player availability directly affected by COVID cases, resulting in depleted squads that when taken together with injuries would result in the club being unable to field a team.

“We do not believe it was the intent to deal with player availability unrelated to COVID. We may now be seeing the unintended consequences of this rule. It is important to have clarity and consistency on the application of the rule.

“Yet again fans have seen their plans disrupted at unacceptably short notice.”

I’m not gonna lie, it felt like a small victory to get the match postponed, but it now feels like a huge win for us after reading this. I can almost taste the sweet salt as they cry about being ‘extremely surprised’. Funnily enough, Spurs have already postponed games themselves last month, but now they thought they were finally going to gain an advantage, here they are crying.

Well boo-hoo. Cry me a river. They’ll have to delay that beating they are overdue to a later date.

Patrick