Poor Spurs crying over Arsenal postponement in official statement

Tottenham Hotspur have released a statement showing their dissatisfaction over the postponement of the North London Derby with Arsenal this weekend.
The Gunners have always reiterated their intention to play to the schedule, and thus far had refused to request any postponements despite a number of positive Covid results previously, but they finally gave in this week.
Their noisy neighbours have not taken the Premier League’s decision to accept the postponement well however, claiming that absences alone should not interfere with the schedule, but only Coronavirus sufferers should be taken into account.
“We are extremely surprised that this application has been approved, a statement reads on their official website. “We ourselves were disqualified from the European Conference League after a significant number of COVID cases meant we needed to reschedule a fixture and our application to move our Leicester fixture was not approved – only for it to be subsequently postponed when Leicester applied.
“The original intention of the guidance was to deal with player availability directly affected by COVID cases, resulting in depleted squads that when taken together with injuries would result in the club being unable to field a team.
“We do not believe it was the intent to deal with player availability unrelated to COVID. We may now be seeing the unintended consequences of this rule. It is important to have clarity and consistency on the application of the rule.
“Yet again fans have seen their plans disrupted at unacceptably short notice.”
I’m not gonna lie, it felt like a small victory to get the match postponed, but it now feels like a huge win for us after reading this. I can almost taste the sweet salt as they cry about being ‘extremely surprised’. Funnily enough, Spurs have already postponed games themselves last month, but now they thought they were finally going to gain an advantage, here they are crying.
Well boo-hoo. Cry me a river. They’ll have to delay that beating they are overdue to a later date.
Patrick
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
unlucky lol
No one said anything when we were ravaged by covid illness and injury and went 0-3 at the start of the season. Even our own fans showed little sympathy to the team and manager. How things have changed since then when Spurs were going 3-0 and winning the league under Nuno. Chelsea Liverpool and Man U were also winning the title then. Nuno has gone as has Ole while Chelsea and Liverpool have given up on the title. Since then a slew of games have been postponed. Liverpool got the first Carabao cup game postponed which we did complain about but no one listened then and our opponents told us to suck it up. Now they can suck it up like we had to. Honestly we could play the U21 kids which Leeds and WBA did but they were never going to beat us. Its true the whole issue has gotten out of control but we have suffered as badly as any one else. The issue does need to be clarified now though.
OT. Man U drop points at Villa so having games in hand is not always an advantage. Chelsea losing at City opens up 3rd place a little.
Beating Spurs is not essential. Getting Spurs a back log of games is the game we are playing here. For us getting a rest and beating teams we should like Burnley is key. Gonna be a canny battle right up until May. COYG.
Spurs have only requested one game to be postboned [Rennes] due to covid. All the other games have been cancelled by the other teams request, not Spurs. We had players away in South America tournament plus injuries but still played our games. Arsenal have just loaned out two of their squad knowing they had players away in Africa, so shortage of players are Arsenals own fault and used as a reason so they can hold back games until they get players back. Arsenal should put a list out in public of all their players not available and the reason, then everyone can see who they have available from their 25 man squad. A few weeks ago Arsenal played a Leeds team full of young and largely unheard of players as Leeds honoured the rules and Arsenal gained the advantage and won and Leeds never complained. Arsenal get player sent off and can use that as an excuse as one reason they havent enough players? Spurs had to forfeit our European game and leave the competition, all other games we have player with injuries, suspensions and other club problems with certain players, Arsenal should do the same.
Stop whining.
As i said John, unlucky. Go and polish your empty trophy cabinet
Move on John.
Saved you a beating
Well if Arsenal wernt such cowards and turned up to face us, then we’ll never know if they were capable of giving us a beating tomorrow. I feel your relief and gut wrenching fear you must have been feeling, but as you know the old saying, lucky Arsenal.
Well deserved postponement, great to hear we got it! If Liverpool can get one with a bunch of false Covid positives then we should get one too.
We’ll be back later to the toilet bowl at shitehart lane when we’re good and ready, don’t worry little Spuddicles!!!
I wonder how many hypocrites on here slagged Liverpool off for doing the same thing, are now saying the opposite.