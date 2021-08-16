Poor start to this season means Arsenal’s transfer business is far from being over

Former Sunderland striker, Kevin Phillips, is expecting a busy end to this transfer window for Arsenal after their opening day loss to Brentford.

Arsenal ended last season outside the European spots and the Gunners had been hoping to make a fine start to this season.

They couldn’t have gotten an easier opponent than newly promoted Brentford and they also fielded new signings, Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga, from the start in the match.

However, the Bees outsmarted them and won the match 2-0. The transfer window is still open and that result should force the Gunners back in to get some reinforcements so that they can avoid more embarrassments.

Phillips says as one of the biggest clubs in the world, Arsenal shouldn’t be having these problems.

He claims they should have a busy end to this transfer window as they attempt to sign the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and James Maddison, but he concedes they might eventually sign no one, which won’t be a surprise.

“It’s unbelievable that these issues are happening at Arsenal,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world and it’s pure frustration at this point.

“There have been so many knockbacks this summer with transfers.

“These shouldn’t be issues that happen at that club but it’s still happening.

“It’s going to be a very busy end to the transfer window if we want to get these players in.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t sign anyone though, typical arsenal.”