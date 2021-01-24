Poor team selection made it tough for Arsenal against Southampton

A poor team selection would only ever have one outcome, right?

So, Mikel Arteta has ended up with egg on his face, and not the first time this season either.

He clearly prioritised Tuesday’s game over this one, but for a club that is 14 times record holders in this competition you can understand the frustration and disappointment from fans when the team sheet came in, instantly, and despite the individual talent some of the players have, you knew it was going to be an even tougher task than first thought.

Let’s not take anything away from Southampton, who from the off wanted it more, they were intense, faster and pressed at our weaknesses which then got them the breakthrough from an own goal by Gabriel, whom in my opinion looks a shadow of a player from when we first bought him.

The second half was much better from Arsenal, but we just could not find the breakthrough, despite a number of chances being created, the wrong players were in the wrong positions, and taking off Martinelli, yet leaving on Pepe, Willian and Nketiah for the whole game, was a decision I still cannot understand. But maybe that is why I am not a manager!!

Arteta has so much more work to do with this team, but being knocked out of a cup that should really be named the Arsenal Cup, in only the fourth round, in a season where it may be our only chance to win something, is very very disappointing. All I can say is I hope Arteta is proud of himself for picking a team that even on paper you knew would not do very well against a strong Southampton line up.

A deserved win for Southampton who beat us for the first time in the FA Cup, so congratulations to them!

Well onwards and upwards it is, and all attention turns to the league where we will be back to St Mary’s to face Southampton on Tuesday, hopefully with a better result in the end! Gooners?

Shenel Osman