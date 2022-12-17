Poor World Cup performance could help Arsenal sign midfielder cheaply

Arsenal wants to add Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to their squad and has reportedly opened talks with his entourage to secure his signature.

The midfielder has entered the final 18 months of his current deal at Lazio and looks keen on changing clubs instead of signing an extension to his current terms.

Arsenal is competing with the likes of Juventus for his signature, and his present employers still want around 120m euros to sell him.

They had hoped he would do well at the World Cup and increase his market value, but Serbia flopped at the competition.

A report on MilanNews is now claiming his value has not increase, which means he will leave Lazio for significantly lower than the 120m euros they currently want for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic has been a fine midfielder for Lazio and he will undoubtedly make an impact at the Emirates, where he would be surrounded by much better players.

Now that he hasn’t signed a new deal, we need to act fast to secure his signature before any other suitor does.

If we delay, we are likely to lose out on adding him to our squad, but acting quickly and offering him a good amount of money will help us close the deal.