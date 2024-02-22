Porto manager responds to Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments

FC Porto manager Sérgio Conceição has responded to Mikel Arteta’s comments after the Gunners manager revealed their opponents were not interested in playing last night.

Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Porto when both clubs met in the knockout stage of the Champions League yesterday.

It was a tough game for Arsenal as Porto employed all the dirty tactics they could get and ensured they won with a single goal.

The Gunners had more possession and tried to create chances, but Porto frustrated them every single time.

Arsenal eventually lost to a wonder goal late in the game, and Arteta insisted their opponents had almost no interest in playing.

Porto’s manager has now replied to Arteta directly and said, as quoted by Noticias Ao Minuto:

“It’s an opinion. They wanted to play, we wanted to win. That’s it. Arteta comes from the school of Guardiola, who is the most honoured coach in the world. They think that the best way to beat your opponents is to have more possession, but that depends on the team and the players you have.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We had a tough day in Portugal, but our players can still rescue the game. We trust them to do that when we meet in London.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…