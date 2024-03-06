Porto manager says his team has been discredited after win against Arsenal

FC Porto is making thorough preparations for their upcoming game against Arsenal in London. Over the weekend, they secured a remarkable 5-0 victory against rivals Benfica.

However, after defeating Arsenal, they felt that they did not receive the deserved credit for using effective strategies to secure a win against Mikel Arteta’s side.

The recent victory against Benfica is considered a significant statement. Nonetheless, certain sections of the Portuguese media have suggested that the triumph was due to Benfica’s poor performance.

That did not go down well with their manager Sérgio Conceição, who said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“Arsenal were also very weak… But they hadn’t lost for I don’t know how many games and had thrashed others in the Premier League. You’ll probably say that Benfica were very bad, but you have to give credit to the players and the work that each one did, within a very strong FC Porto organisation.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Porto seems to be preparing well for the return leg of our game, but we should win as we are playing at home.

It will be a difficult game for us, but because of the support from the Emirates, the players should get us over the line.

————————————————————-

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…