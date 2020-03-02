Portsmouth 0-2 Arsenal – Sokratis and Eddie Nketiah goals hand Arsenal the win

Arsenal progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable win over Portsmouth.

This was a typical FA Cup tie between a lower league team and one of the big boys. The crowd were very vocal and the atmosphere was passionate and vibrant.

For a little while in the first half, Portsmouth did look like they may cause an upset, they were more determined and did shake Arsenal but in all fairness to the Arsenal lads, they were not being overwhelmed like they were against Leeds United and it did feel like it was just a matter of them finding their rhythm.

Arsenal grabbed the lead just before half time through the unlikely source of Sokratis. It was a lovely volley from the Greek defender courtesy of a whipped in Reiss Nelson cross.

Portsmouth may feel a little aggrieved at being one down at the interval, they certainly had more chances but this is how it is when you play against the elite, they take their chances, something Portsmouth failed to do.

The big downside for Arsenal in the first half was the injury to Lucas Torreira and we will have to await an update to see how serious it is.

The second half was all Arsenal really, they were far more confident, passed the ball around comfortably and it was only a matter of time before a second goal was registered.

That came from Eddie Nketiah and it has to said that the Portsmouth defending made it easy for the young Englishman.

From that point onwards the game was done, Portsmouth never really looked like getting back into the match and it became a bit of a training exercise for Arsenal.

Apart from the odd moment in the first half this was a fairly comfortable victory and Arsenal are now into the FA Cup quarter-finals.