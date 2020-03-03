Portsmouth defender defends his tackle that put Lucas Torreira on crutches

Portsmouth defender James Bolton reckons his tackle on Lucas Torreira was a great one.

The defender tackled the Uruguayan in the first half of last night’s FA Cup clash and Arsenal had to replace him as he couldn’t continue the match.

After the game, Torreira was seen moving around on crutches, yet Bolton believes that his tackle was a fair one.

Arsenal beat the former FA Cup winners 2-0 to reach the next round, but the win came at the cost of Torreira.

The tackle was deemed to be fair by referee Mike Dean, and the defender at the centre of the controversial tackle has defended himself.

He added, as quoted by Football Londonthat he never regretted making the tackle and proceeded to wish the Arsenal star a speedy recovery.

“It was a great tackle,” Bolton said after the final whistle.

“I timed it really well but it’s never nice to see someone down. I hope he’s okay.”

After the game, Mikel Arteta claimed that it was too early to determine the extent of the injury and how long the midfielder would be out of action.

If Torreira is ruled out for any significant length of time it would be a huge blow for Arteta, he is going to need as much depth as possible as the Gunners continue to fight on two fronts as the season enters its end game.