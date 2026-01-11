Portsmouth has a terrible run against Arsenal. How long has it lasted?

Arsenal takes on Portsmouth in their opening FA Cup fixture of the season today in a match many expect the Gunners to win. That confidence may sound arrogant, but it is difficult to imagine Pompey overcoming an Arsenal side that has dominated this fixture for decades.

For most supporters alive today, Arsenal have never suffered defeat at the hands of their hosts. The last time Portsmouth managed to beat the Gunners came long before the modern era of English football, underlining just how one-sided this rivalry has been in recent history.

Historical Context of the Fixture

During the 2003 2004 season, Portsmouth did manage to hold Arsenal to two league draws as the Gunners went on to complete an unbeaten campaign. That season represented one of the more competitive periods between the sides, and there were several closely contested matches before Portsmouth were eventually relegated from the Premier League.

Despite those moments of resistance, Arsenal have consistently remained the dominant force whenever the two teams have met. The overall record strongly favours the visitors, and history suggests Portsmouth will need something special to change that pattern.

A Record That Has Stood for Decades

When Arsenal take to the pitch for the upcoming tie, Arsenal Media says the players will be defending a remarkable record that has stood for 67 years. According to the report, the last time Arsenal lost to Portsmouth was in March 1958, when they suffered a dramatic 5-4 defeat at Fratton Park.

That match has become part of football folklore. Arsenal found themselves four goals down before mounting a stunning comeback to level the score at 4-4. However, Portsmouth scored late on to secure a famous victory, a result that remains the most recent occasion on which Arsenal were beaten by their opponents.

As the teams prepare to meet again, Arsenal will be keen to extend that long-standing dominance and progress confidently into the next round of the FA Cup.